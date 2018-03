KNOB NOSTER, Mo. — Police shut down a section of Highway 50 near Knob Noster on Sunday for several hours due to a report of a suspicious package.

The shutdown began around 10:30 a.m. and lasted for several hours.

Police said around 3 p.m. the package was determined to be just two large containers, with “nothing to suggest a threat.”

The highway is back open at this time.