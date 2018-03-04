× Man gunned down in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Midtown Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri police say 24-year-old Taron Carson was sitting on a bus near the intersection of 39th and Main, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the street. The suspects got out, shot Carson several times, then sped off. Carson later died at a Metro hospital.

No suspects have been named in this case.

If you have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.