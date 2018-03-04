Movie enthusiasts commit to “24 Hour Movie Marathon” of Best Picture nominees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- One ticket- nine movies. It's called the "24 Hour Movie Marathon", and for good reason.

On Saturday, families packed their popcorn and pillows at the AMC Olathe Studio 30, preparing to spend all day -- and all night -- and all morning -- watching all nine Best Picture nominees.

"I even brought a notebook so I can jot down notes after each movie, so I can decide which movies I am rooting for... and which ones I think will win anyway," said Joshua Kennedy, who was committed to seeing the entire marathon.

It's a task which takes determination, and maybe some caffeine pills.

Joshua showed the messenger bag he brought to the event. "This is a little tube of B vitamins... and caffeine I can just drop in my water when they bring me some."

Joshua is hoping his notes and dedication to each movie will leave him feeling well prepared for Sunday night's Oscars -after 24 hours in front of the big screen.