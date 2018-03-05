Applications for KC Streetcar expansion vote now available to eligible voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --The process to determine whether the KC Streetcar should extend its tracks all the way to UMKC gets underway Monday.

It is the first day eligible voters can apply for a ballot to vote on this issue.

Only those who live within the newly formed Transportation Development District, or TDD, are eligible to vote. The TDD includes homes and businesses within a couple blocks of where the track could be laid – down Main Street between Pershing and 51st Street.

The question is whether to raise taxes within the TDD to help pay for the construction and maintenance of the new track.

This is the third and final vote on this issue – if it passes, the Streetcar Authority is expected to move ahead with this project. Engineers are already in the design phase to determine where to lay the track and put the stops – all while trying to secure federal funding to help pay for it.

The total cost of streetcar expansion is expected to be around $220 million.

If you live within the TDD, you have through April 3 to apply for a ballot. Ballots will be mailed out in May and must be returned to the 16th Circuit Court by June 12.

Kansas City voters last fall passed a mandate saying the city cannot expand the streetcar without a citywide vote – but the Streetcar Authority is moving forward with this election anyways.

If this passes, expect the opposition to possibly file a lawsuit to stop the project from getting off the ground until the entire city can vote on it.