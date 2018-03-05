× Daycare teachers accused of giving toddlers melatonin-laced gummies

DES PLAINES, Ill. – Three daycare teachers in Illinois are accused of distributing gummy bears containing melatonin to a class of 2-year-olds without authorization from their parents.

Ashley Helfenbein of Chicago, 25; Jessica Heyse, 19, of Des Plaines; and Kristen Lauletta, 32, are charged with battery and child endangerment, according to WGN.

Police say they admitted handing out the Melatonin-laced gummies to the children to calm them down before nap time at the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center in Des Plaines.

They said they did not think it was inappropriate because it was an over-the-counter sleep aid.