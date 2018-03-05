Father, who had been deployed for 10 months, surprises twin cheerleaders at MU basketball game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The crowd at Mizzou Arena went wild Saturday when the father of twin cheerleaders made a surprise return from his deployment.

Captain Kody Kemerling, who had been deployed for 10 months, ran onto Norm Stewart Court as the announcer described his military experience. His daughters, Maria and Micalea, were facing the opposite side when he ran up from behind and gave them a big hug. Their faces were priceless. Watch the video above to see the powerful moment.

Truman the tiger, the school’s mascot, stood behind the emotional reunion and waved an American flag.

Captain Kemerling was on his third tour. He has been serving our country for 14 years.

“Thanks you to all who serve our country! Especially when it’s dad!! What a surprise!” University of Missouri Cheerleading posted along with a video of the special moment.

The Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 77 to 67. They play again Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament in St. Louis. That game will start at 2:30 p.m.

Just a few weeks ago, a unique rendition of national anthem created moving moment among fans prior to the Tigers playing Kentucky. You can watch that moment in the video player below.