Franklin Graham shares photo of Rev. Billy Graham’s grave marker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Franklin Graham posted an image of the Rev. Billy Graham’s grave marker to social media on Saturday.

“My father Billy Graham was laid to rest on the grounds of the Billy Graham Library yesterday, beside my mother,” Franklin Graham wrote.

“His grave marker is simple–a field stone etched with these words under a cross:

Billy Graham

November 7, 1918 – February 21, 2018

Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ

John 14:6”

Thousands were in Charlotte on Friday to say goodbye to Graham. The private funeral service was held in a tent outside the Billy Graham Library.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the funeral and were escorted by Graham’s grandson, a Major in the United States Army.

Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, passed away just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside of Asheville.

Graham “spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world’s spiritual health,” according to a statement by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The minister was buried next to his wife, Ruth, on the property. His coffin, a plain, pine casket, was built by inmates at the Louisiana state prison.