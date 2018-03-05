Independence man dies after being critically injured in crash involving Ride KC bus and car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man critically injured in crash involving a car and Ride KC bus has died, officials say.

Dennis E. Schoellhorn, 56, was a passenger in a red Ford Fusion that was traveling southbound Friday on Charlotte Street when it was hit on the driver’s side by a Ride KC bus that was headed westbound on 25th Street.

The Independence man, who was sitting behind the driver, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries.

More than a dozen other people were also taken to nearby hospitals. The adult female driver, a two-year-old child in the car, the bus driver and 10 bus passengers were taken to hospitals, but none of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

There’s a sign at the intersection that says “cross traffic does not stop.” Sources tell FOX 4 the sign would have given the bus the right-of-way.

