Three dead in complicated crime scene in Kansas City involving gunfire and flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were found dead at a Kansas City, Mo., home and officers shot and killed a man at the scene early Monday morning.

Police were first dispatched to East 48th and Sycamore upon reports of an active shooter around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one woman dead in the front yard. A man also came out of the house and fired a weapon at officers. Officers shot back and killed the man.

Police say the house then caught fire, and Kansas City firefighters were called to the scene. After putting out the fire, firefighters found another woman dead inside the home.

"KCPD is saddened for the lives lost," KCPD Captain Lionel Colon said. "Yet, we are thankful the active shooter situation was contained and brought to a conclusion."

Captain Colon said he was concerned the crime scene could have expanded if the suspect escaped.