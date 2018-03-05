FOX4 Forecast: Winds increasing again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain chances are in place before lunch Monday and then it's all about the wind! Winds will be gusting above 30mph today and even higher tomorrow. Watch the forecast in the video player above to see if we have more rain and wind for the week ahead.

