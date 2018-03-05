Local dance teacher receives surprise gift to help pay for new costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Mexican dance teacher who volunteers her time and talent to spread her love of the culture was shocked to learn that one of her students nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Annalisa Hansen nominated Theresa Perez, a director for Los Paladores a mexican dance troupe, for the award that comes with $400.

"She’s more than my dance teacher. She’s always been there for me," Hansen said.

Hansen said she wanted Perez to know how much she is appreciated.

Perez was nearly speechless when presented with the award. Watch the video above to see her priceless reaction and the big hug she and Hansen shared.

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.