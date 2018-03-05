Mike Moustakas and wife welcome baby boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals former third baseman Mike Moustakas and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed a little boy into their family over the weekend.

Moustakas posted the news to his Instagram page with three photos.

“Best offseason ever,” Moustakas captioned the photos. “This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rock star. I love our growing family.”

Michael is the couple’s second child. They welcomed daughter Mila in September 2016.

Moustakas is still without a team for the 2018 baseball season.