Police release photos of SUV they believe suspects were driving before man on Midtown bench was killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police released two images Monday of a vehicle they believe is connected to a weekend homicide.

Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting death of 24-year-old Taron Carson.

Carson was sitting on a bench near the intersection of 39th and Main, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the street. The suspects got out, shot Carson several times, then sped off.

Carson later died at a metro hospital.

If you recognize this vehicle or have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.