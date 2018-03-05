Police release photos of SUV they believe suspects were driving before man on Midtown bench was killed

Posted 12:28 pm, March 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:36PM, March 5, 2018

A 24-year-old KC man was sitting near 39th and Main when he was shot and killed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police released two images Monday of a vehicle they believe is connected to a weekend homicide.

Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting death of 24-year-old Taron Carson.

Carson was sitting on a bench near the intersection of 39th and Main, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the street. The suspects got out, shot Carson several times, then sped off.

Carson later died at a metro hospital.

KCPD released these images of the vehicle they believe was involved in the homicide.

If you recognize this vehicle or have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.