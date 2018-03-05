× Rockfest 2018 will return to Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the second year in a row, Rockfest will be held at Kansas Speedway.

The event will take place Saturday, June 2.

The one-day musical festival will feature performances by Fiver Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots, Vince Neil, Sevendust, Underoath, I Prevail, Of Mice & Men, 10 Years, Red Sun Rising, Butcher Babies, Miss May 1, Powerman 5000, Shaman’s Harvest, Bad Wolves and Hyborian.

This is the second year for the event at Kansas Speedway. It’s the 26th year Kansas City has hosted the event.

“Driven by the overwhelming positive feedback from the listeners of 98.9 The Rock, we are very excited to bring Rockfest back to Kansas Speedway for a second year! This year’s line-up reflects the best of what rock has to offer. Our fans will see some of the biggest bands in rock, like Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, and Sevendust, along with the next generation of rock superstars, like Ghost, I Prevail, Underoath, Of Mice and Men, and so much more! Rockfest is the biggest day of the year for Kansas City rock fans and we can’t wait to celebrate the day with the listeners of 98.9 The Rock!” said Bob Edwards, executive producer of Rockfest.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday, March 10 at 10 a.m. A presale starts at noon Monday, March 5.

