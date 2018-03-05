51-year-old pedestrian killed along SB 71-highway near 53rd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 51-year-old Kansas City man was struck and killed Monday morning along southbound 71-Highway near 53rd Street.

It happened around 4:40 a.m.

For nearly two hours police diverted traffic onto Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard so they could conduct their investigation.

Police believe the man, whom they have yet identified, ran from the grassy median into the southbound lanes of the highway and into the path of a gray Chevy Blazer.

Police say the driver who hit the man stopped and was cooperative with authorities. She was understandably distraught.