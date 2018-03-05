Stranger Danger incident has Raytown parents on edge

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating a “stranger danger” incident that has some Raytown parents on edge.

Police said a child’s father reported seeing a suspicious man approach his five-year-old child, then quickly got into a nearby car driven by another person and speed away when the stranger saw that the father was watching.

The father, Adam Sommer, spoke with FOX4’s Melissa Stern about the incident that left him extremely concerned.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m. near 72nd and Hedges Avenue. Adam said that he was in the garage with his son, 6-year-old Jax, while his two daughters — Jentry, age 5, and Jett, age 4 — were riding scooters on the sidewalk near the edge of the driveway. Adam said he heard a man’s voice offering to show 5-year-old Jentry something.

“My middle daughter, the five-year-old, said, ‘yeah, he talked to me. He had a shiny rock in his hand,'” Adam recalled his daughter saying. “That’s when I really kind of lost it.”

Adam said he came out of the garage and saw a man — described as a white male between 25 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, bald, skinny — standing near the child.

“I stepped outside to see what was going on, take a look, and a tall, skinny, white male was walking away from me at a pretty good pace,” Adam said.

The man was reportedly wearing sunglasses with a black zip-up hoodie with the hood pulled down.

Adam said when the man quickly walked back and got into a gray or silver Volvo passenger vehicle parked nearby. The father told police the car was driven by a white woman with dark hair. The car was said to have multiple dents on the body, no license plates, and was missing pieces of trim molding.

Adam watch the car drive away, trying to gather as much information as he could. After that, he ran his kids inside, told his wife what happened, then hopped in his truck to drive around the neighborhood and look for them. When he couldn’t find them, he called the police and filed a report.

He said they’ve lived in this neighborhood for more than a decade, and nothing like this has ever happened.

“In 20 seconds, ten years of comfort can be ripped away from you,” he added.

Adam said he’s never far away when his daughters are playing out front, but said it can happen so fast.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline (816) 474-TIPS.