Additional security at Excelsior Springs H.S. after alleged social media threat

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Additional security will be at Excelsior Springs High School Monday after officials were made aware of an alleged threat posted to social media.

According to a post on the high school’s Facebook page, the threat is not credible but members of the community became concerned after seeing the alleged threat on Snapchat.

The school district along with Excelsior Springs Police Department are investigating the incident.

It’s FOX 4’s practice to evaluate threats before reporting them; knowing threats often produce copycats and knowing also that some who make the threats do so for fame or their own amusement, motivations that should not be encouraged with publicity.

However, nearly three weeks after the Parkland, Fla., high school mass shooting that killed 17, school districts in the Kansas City metro area and across the country are increasingly attentive to the stress these threats cause. They also realize every threat must be dissected to determine if it’s an immature joke, a cry for help or something real and dangerous.