58-year-old Lee's Summit man dead after driver hits back of vehicle along I-470

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Lee’s Summit Monday night.

The crash happened along southbound I-470 at mile marker 15 around 11:25 p.m.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Lee’s Summit driving a 2010 Toyota overtook and hit the rear of the 2002 Chevrolet 58-year-old Carl Martin was driving. The impact forced both vehicles into the median where Martin’s Chevrolet over turned and the driver, Martin, was ejected. Martin was not wearing a seat belt. When Martin’s vehicle finally came to a rest, it caught on fire.

The 58-year-old died at the scene. The other driver was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.