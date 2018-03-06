As friends, family gather for vigil, KC police say victim in 39th & Main homicide was not target of shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have determined that a 24-year-old man killed in a shooting outside a KC night club was not the intended target.

Ta’Ron Carson was known to many people by his nickname, Rio. On Tuesday evening, those who loved him gathered for a prayer vigil to remember a young man who touched so many lives in the metro.

A few hundred people gathered inside of the Center for Spiritual Living to hear reflections from family and friends.

After the brief service, the group walked to 39th and Main, which is where Carson was fatally shot while leaving Aura, a Kansas City night club, early Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage captured a black SUV near the scene. Police said it pulled up and two men jumped out, shooting Carson to death. Tuesday evening, police said they had located the SUV but did not provide any further updates.

Many that knew Carson said they just want justice for their friend.

“It’s about togetherness, and it’s about remembering to say that person’s name, to think about their memory, to invoke their memory, but also see to it that we are holding each other to account to look out to one another, but also to hold to account out police department to hold people to account who perpetrate these kinds of crimes and hopefully ensure that they don’t happen again,” D. Rashaan Gilmore with Blaqout said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.