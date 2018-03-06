At least 2 Clinton police officers injured in shooting

CLINTON, Mo. — At least 2 Clinton police officers have been injured Tuesday night in a shooting.

A law enforcement source confirmed to FOX 4 that officers were at a Clinton home near Grand River Street to serve civil process paperwork Tuesday night when the two officers were shot. It is believed the shooter is still barricaded inside the home.

One officer suffered minor injuries. The condition of the other wounded officer is not known at this time.

Multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene of the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is confirmed.