Police: Driver killed in crash at 36th and Mersington was not wearing seat belt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened at 36th and Mersington around 10:30 p.m. That is a “T” intersection, and the car ended up in the woods past that intersection.

Police say the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway. It then crashed into several trees.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.