Does “Thor: Ragnarok” put the hammer down? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new videos available to watch at home were all over the map. Some great, some not so great. The FOX4 film critics let you know which ones are worth your time in the video player above.
1) THOR: RAGNAROK (PG-13)
Walt Disney
RUSS
The third time is the charm for "Thor." A goofy, tongue-in-cheek action adventure that relies a lot on quirky comedy, “Thor: Ragnarok” is an eye-popping extravaganza that should please most fans.
SHAWN
Yes, they finally got it right. After two somber and clunky tries Thor is finally allowed to be comic book playful. And it works.
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags
2) LADY BIRD (R)
A24
RUSS
Saorise Ronan stars in the outstanding comic drama, "Lady Bird," from writer/director Greta Gerwig. It's a funny, insightful and fresh take on the coming-of-age genre.
SHAWN
Talk about overrated. “Lady Bird” is an unfunny, annoyingly non-funny, pretentious bore. You’ve seen this story a thousand times except done much better.
RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags
3) THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (PG)
Bleeker Street
RUSS
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the story of how Charles Dickens came to write “A Christmas Carol.” It’s a sweet, low-key movie bonbon that never quite rings true.
SHAWN
It’s not great but completely watchable. I never lost interest but nothing really amazing ever happens.
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags
4) WONDER WHEEL (PG-13)
Amazon Studios
RUSS
In Woody Allen's new movie, a character played by Kate Winslet yells, “Enough with the bad drama.” My thoughts, exactly. Kate's good, but “Wonder Wheel” could best be described as Tennessee Williams-lite.
SHAWN
No comment. But why is Woody Allen still making movies and who on earth would agree to work with him? Oh, Justin Timberlake and Late Winslet. I just don’t get it.
RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag
Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!
What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.
Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc