Does “Thor: Ragnarok” put the hammer down? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new videos available to watch at home were all over the map. Some great, some not so great. The FOX4 film critics let you know which ones are worth your time in the video player above.

1) THOR: RAGNAROK (PG-13)

Walt Disney

RUSS

The third time is the charm for "Thor." A goofy, tongue-in-cheek action adventure that relies a lot on quirky comedy, “Thor: Ragnarok” is an eye-popping extravaganza that should please most fans.

SHAWN

Yes, they finally got it right. After two somber and clunky tries Thor is finally allowed to be comic book playful. And it works.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) LADY BIRD (R)

A24

RUSS

Saorise Ronan stars in the outstanding comic drama, "Lady Bird," from writer/director Greta Gerwig. It's a funny, insightful and fresh take on the coming-of-age genre.

SHAWN

Talk about overrated. “Lady Bird” is an unfunny, annoyingly non-funny, pretentious bore. You’ve seen this story a thousand times except done much better.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (PG)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the story of how Charles Dickens came to write “A Christmas Carol.” It’s a sweet, low-key movie bonbon that never quite rings true.

SHAWN

It’s not great but completely watchable. I never lost interest but nothing really amazing ever happens.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

4) WONDER WHEEL (PG-13)

Amazon Studios

RUSS

In Woody Allen's new movie, a character played by Kate Winslet yells, “Enough with the bad drama.” My thoughts, exactly. Kate's good, but “Wonder Wheel” could best be described as Tennessee Williams-lite.

SHAWN

No comment. But why is Woody Allen still making movies and who on earth would agree to work with him? Oh, Justin Timberlake and Late Winslet. I just don’t get it.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

