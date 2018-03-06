Eric Stonestreet pledges $1 to SAFE program for every follower KHP Trooper Ben gets on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet is working to help out a Kansas state trooper.

The “Modern Family” actor is pledging donations for those who follow Trooper Ben on Twitter.

I will donate $1 for every follower @TrooperBenKHP gets in the next 24hours to @safeks.

(fine print: not exceeding 10 thousand bucks)#BuckleUp https://t.co/3pBGPmj5OX — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 5, 2018

For every new follower Trooper Ben gets, Stonestreet is donating $1 to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office and the program aimed at ensuring drivers wear their seat belt. The actor will donate up to $10,000.

When the deal began Monday afternoon, Trooper Ben had 39,800 followers. As of 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, he was closing in on the goal and had 47, 100 followers.

If you do not already follower Trooper Ben, you have until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 to do so.

This is getting crazy !

Thanks again @ericstonestreet ! Hello to all my new followers! Remember to always wear your #Seatbelt !@SAFEks #FanGirl pic.twitter.com/W33cndZgx9 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 6, 2018

FYI When @ericstonestreet tweeted out this deal I was at 39,800 followers.. https://t.co/0zaBFFGVG6 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 6, 2018