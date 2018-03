Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX4's Shawn Edwards got the scoop on the new spy film "Red Sparrow" when he sat down with stars Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, and director Francis Lawrence.

As IMDB describes the film, "ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to 'Sparrow School,' a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. Her first mission, targeting a C.I.A. agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations."

Watch the trailer below: