KC Zoo looks forward to St. Patrick’s Day and parade of animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, March 6 Randy Wisthoff brought a Brazilian Rainbow Boa Constrictor.

According to Randy, these creatures change colors and that helps them while hunting.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Zootasktik Learning Fest-Camouflage vs. Mimicry

St. Patrick's Day at the Zoo

Cheetah Run

Royals Day at the Zoo

Milo's birthday party

Click here to read more about the events happening in March.