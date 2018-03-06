FOX4 Forecast: Hang on! Winds will gust above 40 mph at times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have another windy day ahead of us with a WIND ADVISORY going into effect at 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will gust above 40 mph at times which will once again put us in a high fire danger risk. It is going to be colder today with highs in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 20s & 30s. On top of that we might see some rain or snow today, but it will not accumulate. Find out how much longer we stay cold and windy in the full forecast in the video player above.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month