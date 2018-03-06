Lenexa police officer voices staffing, safety concerns to city council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Mo. -- A detective and corporal with the Lenexa Police Department wants the city to fix its police shortage.

Cpl. Jarrod Whitcomb addressed city council members Tuesday night during an open floor session at its regular council meeting. Whitcomb has been with the department for 10 years and is concerned about the number of officers leaving the department for other departments in the metro.

“We totally agree with the corporal’s analysis and that this is something that we have to address,” said Jim Bowers, the human resources director for the City of Lenexa.

Whitcomb told the council, since the last council meeting on Feb.6, two officers resigned from LPD and that 20 officers have left the department over the past year.

“We’re not having trouble filling new officer slots,” Bowers said. “We just have some competition locally who have made some generous pay increases and have offered some signing bonuses that the Corporal mentioned. That has lured some of our officers away.”

Bowers said the city has been studying how much they pay officer since the fall of 2017. The city’s governing body approved recommendations on Feb. 6 to adjust the city’s pay ranges and change salary administration guidelines, to address this problem.

“It’s been 28 days since then,” Bowers said. “We’ve been working diligently with our finance department to implement these new guidelines and to make the adjustments. I think, some folks are excited and nervous, and they want to know what this means for me.”

Whitcomb said the lack of manpower is not only a safety issue for the public but for on-duty officers. He told the council that some officers work shifts below the standard minimums, adding that as few as three officers are covering a shift at any given time.

Bower insisted the city is operating safely and that they are doing their best to hire new officers, but he said Whitcomb’s concerns are valid.

Bower said city administrators plan to release a detailed pay scale and salary guidelines to employees in the next few weeks.

Whitcomb told the council he just wants the city to work with the police department to fix the issue so they can retain their seasoned officers and attract officers to the department.