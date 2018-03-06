London’s calling: North KC High School band preparing for exchange concert across the pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In less than two weeks, the North Kansas City High School band is heading across the pond for a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

On March 18, Hornet band members will leave for London where they'll get to perform with another high school band and have some fun, too.

"I can't imagine doing the things I've done without music, and i'm hoping that I'm giving them the same experiences," NKC band director Carrie Epperson said.

Epperson said it's always been her dream to go to London.

"For probably about six years or so, I've been thinking, 'I really want to go to London. I really want to make it happen,'" she said.

The NKC band will get to meet with another high school band, and the two bands will have an exchange concert where each band plays for the other and then they play together.

"It's just a nice chance to just share music with people far away that are doing the same things we're doing," Epperson said.

