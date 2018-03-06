Make your own Oreo cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know Oreo cookies have their own holiday? March 6 is National Oreo Day. To celebrate, FOX4 invited Chef Nick Wesemann from L’Ecole Culinaire into Studio B to share his recipe for homemade Oreo cookies. He also shared recipes for Red Hot Oreo Popcorn, Peeps Oreo Rice Crispy Treats and Peanut Butter Oreo Pops.

Oreos

Dough

2 cups AP flour

5/8 cup cocoa

1/3 cup black cocoa

1.6 grams baking soda

1 cup butter

1¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup sugar

Filling

4 oz. butter

4 oz. shortening

3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1t vanilla

Directions: Combine dry ingredients in mixer. Paddle and add butter slowly and mix until dough is formed. Roll out, chill, then cut as desired. Freeze, then bake at 350 degrees F until crisp (10-15min). For filling, paddle all ingredients until fluffy. Pipe onto cooled cookies and sandwich together.

