Make your own Oreo cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know Oreo cookies have their own holiday? March 6 is National Oreo Day. To celebrate, FOX4 invited Chef Nick Wesemann from L’Ecole Culinaire into Studio B to share his recipe for homemade Oreo cookies. He also shared recipes for Red Hot Oreo Popcorn, Peeps Oreo Rice Crispy Treats and Peanut Butter Oreo Pops.
Oreos
Dough
- 2 cups AP flour
- 5/8 cup cocoa
- 1/3 cup black cocoa
- 1.6 grams baking soda
- 1 cup butter
- 1¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup sugar
Filling
- 4 oz. butter
- 4 oz. shortening
- 3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
- 1t vanilla
Directions: Combine dry ingredients in mixer. Paddle and add butter slowly and mix until dough is formed. Roll out, chill, then cut as desired. Freeze, then bake at 350 degrees F until crisp (10-15min). For filling, paddle all ingredients until fluffy. Pipe onto cooled cookies and sandwich together.
More recipes:
