Man charged in deadly Olathe bar shooting has plea hearing

OLATHE, Kan. — The man accused in a possible hate crime shooting at an Olathe bar is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing Tuesday.

Adam Purinton, 52, is charged with killing an Indian national and wounding two other men in a February 2017 shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was injured by gunfire when he tried to intervene.

“’You’re gonna stick up for them, and not me?’” Grillot recalled Purinton saying. “And that’s when I kind of knew what he was insinuating.”

That insinuation Grillot understood was about the color of Srinivas and Alok’s skin.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting. Listen to the bartender’s 911 call here.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges. He will make his appearance at 1:30 p.m. FOX4 will have a reporter in the courtroom.

