KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are searching for a runaway 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday near State Line and Red Bridge roads.

Police say Grant Fennell, was last seen in the area at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. He is described as 4-foot-3, weighing about 90 pounds and was wearing a blue jacket with a fluorescent yellow hood and black sweatpants.

If located, call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.