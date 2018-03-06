Oak Grove residents have come a long way since destructive tornado one year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- It's been one year since an EF-3 tornado tore through Oak Grove, damaging and destroying hundreds of homes in its path.

FOX4's Melissa Stern returned to the Missouri town to see the rebuilding that has happened since then.

“It`s been a long, a long year,” says Sheri Bredehoeft, whose home was destroyed in the tornado.

It's been 365 days since homes were destroyed, and left families wondering, what now?

“There was just too much debris. You couldn`t drive a car up through here,” Sheri says.

Sheri and Tracy Bredehoeft were just able to move back into their home four weeks ago, after 11 months of trying to live a normal life while rebuilding the house they raised their kids in.

“You would work all day, then at night you would come over here to see what had been done, or what you needed to do,” Sheri adds.

“Not being able to, like for me, I like to go fishing. Hardly went fishing because it just consumes your life. Everything was about the house,” says Sheri’s husband, Tracy.

They tried to salvage what they could of their home.

“We kept a door we measured the kids on,” adds Sheri.

It's taken all this time, but Oak Grove is definitely making progress. It's hardly recognizable -- the damage and debris you once saw driving through the neighborhood -- transformed into houses being fully restored.

“We`re just trying slowly to get unpacked, get back to doing things the way we used to do them,” says Sheri.

The Bredehoefts say community support has been unreal.

“They really protected us and the property, not letting anybody into the subdivision, had all the streets blocked, they`ve done a marvelous job,” Tracy says of the city and everyone who helped protect the property in the neighborhood.

It`s been an around the clock ordeal, but they say it`s wonderful to be home and life goes on.

“Thankful that we could come back and rebuild the house, because we have friends down the street who lost everything, they walked away with nothing,” adds Sheri.