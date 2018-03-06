One Clinton officer killed, 2 injured in shooting; shooter found dead inside home

CLINTON, Mo. — One Clinton police officer has been killed and 2 other officers were injured Tuesday night in a shooting.

Sgt. Bill Lowe said around 9:20 p.m., Clinton County 911 received a call from a home near S. Orchard and W. Ohio Street, in which the phone line was left open and two women were heard screaming in the background. Three officers were shot responding to the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed around midnight Wednesday that one officer died. Two officers were injured and are being treated. Police said the shooter was found dead inside the home.

Multiple agencies, including Clinton PD, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team responded.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with Missouri State Highway Patrol spoke at a news conference around 1 a.m.

Lowe said at some point shortly after arrived officers at the home, they were shot at from inside the residence. The officers then engaged the suspect. They entered the home in an attempt to apprehend the shooter. At that point, the three officers were shot.

Lowe said the police got out of the house and were taken to a hospital.

The shooter remained inside the home while a SWAT Team formed a plan to enter. Around 12:10 a.m., the SWAT Team went inside and found the shooter dead.

Lowe said the two women heard in the 911 call were not injured.

It is not known what kind of weapon the shooter used.

This makes the second Clinton officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the past year.

It was seven months ago to the day that Officer Gary Michael was killed after he was shot during a traffic stop on August 6. Michael shot and wounded the suspect, who fled on foot and was captured after a two-day manhunt. That suspect, Ian McCarthy, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in that case.

Ofc. Gary Lee Michael was a husband and stepfather. He was 37 years old.

Now, once again, Clinton officers will face the horrible task of burying one of their own.

“It’s just another tragic event for this community and especially this police department. They’ve endured a lot. They’re going to endure more,” Sgt. Lowe said.

The identity of the deceased officer is not being released at this time, but Lowe said he had been with the Clinton Police Department “for a while. Three to four years. He came back to the department after Officer Michael was shot and killed.”

Lowe expressed how the loss of yet another officer will impact the department and the Clinton community.

“It’s a small department,” Lowe said. “It’s small enough that you know each individual officer and the community knows each individual officer, and it’s hard to put into words when you’re talking about an agency of this size, a community of this size where something tragic like this happened just seven months ago.”