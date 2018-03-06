Person in the bathroom when vehicle plows through wall at Freddy’s Frozen Custard

LANSING, Kan. — When you’re in the bathroom, a car crashing through the wall is probably the last thing you’re expecting. But that’s what happened to one person at Freddy’s Frozen Custard in Lansing, Kan. on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Freddy’s Frozen Custard on Main Street Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed through the side of the building, according to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department.

Police said the vehicle crashed into the restroom while one person was in there.

“An individual was in the restroom at the time of the accident and had to be extricated from beside the vehicle,” police wrote. They said the person’s injuries appear to be very minor.