Police release video of pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KCPD released surveillance footage Tuesday of a February hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the driver of the white 4-door Chevy Cruze, model year between 2011 and 2015, that struck a woman who was crossing 11th Street at Central around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The video shows the driver making a left turn and slowing down just before hitting the woman who was crossing at the crosswalk, then fleeing the scene, leaving the woman in the street.

She is seen sitting back up after the impact. The vehicle is last seen traveling westbound toward Broadway.

Police said they were unable to obtain a license plate number.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

If you recognize this vehicle, or have any information, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.