Precautionary water boil advisory issued for south Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water has issued a precautionary advisory to boil water Tuesday night for some customers who might have experienced low water pressure due to a water main break.

KC Water said the affected area is bounded by Hangar Road to the north, Markey Road to the south, Bales Road on the west and Nellis Drive on the east.

Under the advisory, water officials recommend that customers:

Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

KC Water said its customers will receive notice when the boil advisory has ended after tap water has been tested.

Anyone with questions can contact KC Water at 816-513-0416.