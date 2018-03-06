Shots fired at officers, now search for suspects underway near 25th and Poplar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase is underway Tuesday and shots have been fired at officers.

Kansas City police were chasing a car in the area of 22nd and Van Brunt around 11:15 a.m., but that vehicle crashed near 24th and Brighton. It is unclear why police began chasing the vehicle.

Once the vehicle crashed, two people took off from the scene. At some point shots were fired at officers. No officers were injured.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said officers fired back at the suspects near 26th Terrace and Topping, but it is unclear if officers hit either of the suspects.

Police are now searching for the suspects in the area of 25th and Poplar.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.