Straight-line winds: How do they differ from tornadoes and how destructive can they be?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was one year ago that the metro had one of its biggest severe weather outbreaks in recent history. Between Kansas and Missouri, we had 12 confirmed tornadoes.

But it's not just tornadoes that can be destructive. Last year on this day, there were almost 100 reports of wind causing damage on both sides of the state line. Shingles were ripped off homes, and trees and power lines were downed. The wind even toppled semitrailers!

And majority of that was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado. But how do you tell the difference between the two?

FOX 4 meteorologist Karli Ritter breaks it down in the video player above.