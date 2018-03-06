Tips from Family Conservancy to make moving easier for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In addition to being stressful for adults, moving can be stressful for your children.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, March 6 with tips to make the transition easier for children.

Debbie suggests

Prepare ahead of the move

Visit the new home & area

Find ways for them to help out & participate

Continue your routines

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.