Tips from Family Conservancy to make moving easier for the whole family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In addition to being stressful for adults, moving can be stressful for your children.
Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, March 6 with tips to make the transition easier for children.
Debbie suggests
- Prepare ahead of the move
- Visit the new home & area
- Find ways for them to help out & participate
- Continue your routines
If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.
