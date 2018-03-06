Widow issues statement of love and understanding as accused Austins shooter pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. — Adam Purinton avoided a trial when he admitted to committing the tragic crimes at Austins Bar and Grill in February of 2014.

Tuesday, Purinton stood before a Johnson County judge and pleaded guilty to one count of premeditated 1st degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated 1st degree murder.

A drunk Adam Purinton confronted Indian men Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani about their immigration status and was kicked out of the bar. A half hour later, he returned wearing a bandana over his face and a gun.

Assistant Johnson County D.A. Will Hurst read the facts of the case in open court.

“As he entered the patio, he fired at least eight shots from his gun at close range at Srinivas and Alok,” he said. “Shots from the defendants gun struck Srinivas several times causing him to fall to the ground. A single shot from the defendant’s gun struck Alok in his thigh, but Alok managed to escape the patio area through another door.”

As Purinton ran away, Ian Grillot who had been sitting near the two Indian men, chased Purinton out of the bar so he wouldn’t get away. When he caught up to Purinton, Grillot became a the third victim.

“The defendant turned around and at close range fired one shot which struck Ian in the hand and the chest,” said Hurst.

Victims and their families were not in the court room to see Purinton admit his crimes. Kuchibhotlas’ widdow, Sunayana Dumala was on a plane from India heading back to Kansas City, but prepared a statement regarding Purinton’s guilty plea, read by friend Ruth Baum Bigus.

“Today’s guilty verdict in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Shrinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable. We must understand and love one another,” Damala wrote. “Please join me this Friday, March 9th, which would have been Shrinu’s birthday, to peacefully walk together in his memory. Let us continue to work for peace understanding and love -- things Srini stood for and will be his legacy.”

The peace walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. near the north lobby of Garmin. There will be several speakers then the group will walk to Austins to lay flowers there. Everyone is welcome.

Purinton could get life in prison plus almost 109 years. He will learn his fate May 4.