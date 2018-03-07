14-year-old Mill Valley girl takes to the skies, working toward pilot’s license and serving in Air Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Belle Bonn hasn't even finished her first year of high school yet, and she already can do something that most of us can't: fly an airplane.

The Mill Valley High School freshman is not your typical 14-year-old. She plans to get her private pilot's license at the minimum age of 17 and dreams of joining the Air Force Academy to serve our nation as a military pilot.

"I enjoy being able to see different things, having the freedom in the air," Belle said. "I feel free."

She's not old enough to drive yet, but Belle is already the captain of her vessel.

"This has been a dream of mine to do," she said.

Belle took to the skies three years ago when she was 11 with the hopes of one day serving her country. She hopes to one day fly B-2 bombers.

"I want to go into the Air Force whether that be through the academy hopefully of just go into the Air Force after I graduate," she said.

But she has a bit of time before that day comes. Right now, she's focused on the near future.

"On my 16th birthday, I want to go up and solo flight," Belle said.

Aviation law requires all pilots to be 16 years old to fly solo and 17 years old to obtain a license.

Belle's flight instructor, Sarah Owens, said her 14-year-old student is very ambitious, eager to learn and has a great attitude.

"I think she strives to be excellent in everything that she does," Owens said.

The sky's the limit for Belle. She's also involved in several other activities. On top of a 3.8 GPA, she also plays on a competitive traveling softball team, plays basketball for her school, is involved in karate and is a member of the Mill Valley High School Jag Pride group, which focuses on drug prevention.

