Don’t underestimate the costly damage hail can cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's one of the most underrated, costly weather disasters: hail.

According to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration, hail causes $1 billion in damage to crops and property each year.

And although "Hail Alley" is located where Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming meet, one of the costliest hailstorms in U.S. history started right here in Kansas City.

FOX 4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith breaks down how hail forms, how big it can get and what to watch for during thunderstorms in the video above.