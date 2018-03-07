‘Fun for any team’: Fans come to KC from near and far for Big 12 basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of college basketball fans have come to Kansas City from near and far this week for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The city has hosted the tournament 16 times, and there’s a lot more to do than just attend the games.

Outside the Sprint Center on Grand Boulevard, there’s a free interactive fan experience featuring games, giveaways and autograph opportunities with former Big 12 players.

Across the street inside KC Live, fans can enjoy music, live entertainment and participate in pep rallies.

“Kansas City does it right,” said Victoria McNamara, an Iowa State fan. “This is an awesome setup. It’s just fun for any team.”

“You always run into people you haven’t seen in years and regardless, whether your teams are in it or not, it’s such a great venue and such great basketball. You always find somebody to root for,” added Nick Rogers, a Kansas State fan.

Day Two of the tournament begins Thursday at 11:30 a.m. with No. 4 seed Kansas State taking on No. 5 seed TCU. The Fan Experience runs from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more information about parking, food and the tournament schedule here.