‘Heartbroken’ man offers to give away $1,700 engagement ring

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A “heartbroken” Virginia man is offering a free engagement ring to a lucky person who can prove to him that they’re “in love with their significant other.”

Steven Crocker posted the offer on Facebook early Monday, saying he didn’t want to sell the ring because it’s not about the money, but is instead about love.

The post read, in part: “I don’t want to give it away to just anyone. I want to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take the next step but cannot afford a ring. I don’t think that anyone on MY friends list falls in that category, but someone out there does, which is why sharing this post is very much appreciated. I’ll send it anywhere in the US where someone is head-over-heels.”

Crocker told The Virginian-Pilot that he’s extending the offer after his girlfriend broke up with him last year – just one month before his planned proposal.

“She’s a big Harry Potter fan, so I had this big thing all planned at Universal Studios,” he said. “All paid for and everything.”

The ring is size 3.5, made of 14K gold with a 1/2 carat stone. He bought it new for $1,700. “It’s not the fanciest ring in the world, but it can potentially make someone very happy for the rest of their life,” he said.

Any interested couples can send Crocker a video and he’ll choose the best one.

“Show me pictures of you and your significant other. Tell me how you fell in love. Tell me their favorite color; whatever you think will convince me of sending this ring to you,” Crocker wrote.