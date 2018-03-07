‘I am sorry’: Daughter of man suspected of killing Clinton officer says she’s confused

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- The daughter of the man accused of killing a Clinton, Mo., police officer Tuesday night tells FOX4 that she is sorry for what her father did.

“I am sorry for your loss. I don't know how it all happened, why it happened the way it did," Lakeviona Waters said. "I'm praying for your family. Do the same to mine...I don’t think he meant to do it.”

Her father, 37-year-old James E. Waters, is accused of killing 30-year-old Officer Chris Morton.

Waters had a long criminal history and had been in and out of prison most of his adult life. Most recently Waters had been arrested in November 2017 for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Waters family said they're confused as they deal with their own grief of losing someone they loved, and the sadness they feel for Officer Morton's loved ones.

Officer Morton worked as a full-time Clinton, Mo., police officer from Feb. 12, 2015 to Jan. 10, 2017. He then worked as a reserve officer until September 24, 2017, when he returned to the force full time.

He also served in the Army National Guard as a specialist. He returned home in May of 2014 from Afghanistan where he served as a bridge crew member, a radio communications manager and maintained all military bridges in multiple regional commands.

Morton was featured in a Mother's Day greeting video while he was in Kandahar, shared by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

On June 5, 2014, the Kansas City Royals honored Morton for his military service. He joined the Army National Guard in November 2005, and at the time the Royals honored him, he had been deployed twice. At that game, Morton presented Jeremy Guthrie with a flag flown overseas during his deployment.

The Royals tweeted shortly after learning about Officer Morton's death.

"We are saddened to hear the news regarding Clinton, Mo Police Officer Chris Morton this morning. He was honored for his military service at # TheK in 2014. Our thoughts are with his family today," the Royals said.

The 30-year-old is from Knob Noster, Mo., approximately 70 miles or an hour and 15 minute drive east from the metro. He attended Knob Noster High School and later studied at University of Central Missouri.

According to Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was around 9:20 p.m., when Henry County 911 received a call from a home near S. Orchard and W. Ohio Street, in which the phone line was left open and screaming was heard in the background. Three officers were shot responding to the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed around midnight Wednesday that Officer Morton died. Two officers were injured and are being treated. Police said the alleged shooter, Waters, was found dead inside the home.

Multiple agencies, including Clinton PD, Henry County Sheriff's Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT Team responded.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with Missouri State Highway Patrol spoke at a news conference around 1 a.m.

Lowe said at some point shortly after officers arrived at the home, they were shot at from inside the residence. The officers then engaged the suspect. They entered the home in an attempt to help the woman who called 911 and apprehend the shooter. At that point, the three officers were shot.

Shortly after Bates County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene with their CERT team, they went in and got the officer who was still in the house, pulled him out so they could treat him. They then regrouped so they could go back into the house.

The shooter remained inside the home while a SWAT Team formed a plan to enter. Around 12:10 a.m., the SWAT Team went inside and found the shooter dead. It is unclear if the shooter took their own life or they were killed when officers shot back.

The woman heard in the 911 call was not injured.

It is not known what kind of weapon the shooter used.

Officer Morton is the second Clinton, Mo., officer killed in the last seven months.

Officer Gary Michael was killed after he was shot during a traffic stop on August 6. Michael shot and wounded the suspect, who fled on foot and was captured after a two-day manhunt. That suspect, Ian McCarthy, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in that case.

Ofc. Gary Lee Michael was a husband and stepfather. He was 37 years old.