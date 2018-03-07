Independence police searching for person of interest in overnight shooting investigation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are searching for a person of interest Wednesday in connection to an overnight shooting investigation.

Independence Police spokesman John Syme said around 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, police were in the area of 18th Street and Waubesa Avenue on an unrelated call when officers located a stolen vehicle.

Syme said the vehicle tried to evade officers and was later found abandoned in the 1700 block of Waubesa Avenue. Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Police were not able to find them.

Inside the vehicle, police found a third person who suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to locate 25-year-old Diego J. Gomez from Independence as a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s location or the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Independence police at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.