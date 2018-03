LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are asking for the public’s help to track down two men who allegedly robbed two apartments last month.

Police say the robberies happened on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and one of the suspects wore “The Purge” mask shown below.

According to police, one suspect is a “slender black male with earrings.” The other is described as a “chubby white male.”

They could be driving a gray Nissan four-door vehicle, seen in the photo below.

On February 20, two males, one slender black male with earrings, and one chubby white male, used this car (likely a grey Nissan), and wore this purge mask to rob 2 apartments. If you have any info about these crimes, please let us know. pic.twitter.com/5mU7iL8uC8 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 7, 2018