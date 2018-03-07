Man faces charges after 3-year-old child spat on, called racial slur at Overland Park Hooters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Charges have been filed in connection to the man at the center of incident at an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly spat on a 3-year-old child and called the child a racial slur.

Terrence J. Skeen, 42, of Kansas City, Mo. has been charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and assault.

On Monday, Feb. 26, police were called to the Hooters restaurant on Metcalf Avenue regarding a report of battery upon a child. Witnesses at the scene said Skeen had called a 3-year-old a racial slur, and spat upon the child.

Police later contacted the victim and family members, who had left the restaurant before police arrived.

Overland Park police said the matter has been referred to the FBI to see if any further investigation is needed.

Police noted that initial reports inaccurately indicated Skeen was an Overland Park firefighter. Skeen is not, and has never been, an employee of Overland Park or its Fire Department, according to Overland Park Communications Manager Sean Reilly.