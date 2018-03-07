Miss Missouri USA starts new program to teach boys how to prevent sexual harassment and assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the #MeToo and Times Up movements making waves, the current Miss Missouri USA has started her own program to combat sexual harassment and assault.

Tori Kruse, Miss Missouri USA 2018, has started a program called "1st ManUp," teaching middle and high school students how to prevent sexual harassment and assault.

Kruse was crowned Miss Missouri USA in September 2017, and she's spending her reigning year traveling around the state, speaking to students -- especially boys. She teaches them, step by step, how to identify and then stop the behaviors that lead to sexual harassment and assault of girls and young women.

"Keeping their buddies accountable by using a code word, asking them questions, trying to distract them from the situation -- like, that's where, that's where it kind of begins before it even gets to the point of assault," she said.

On Thursday, Kruse plans to speak at Lathrop Middle School and Lathrop High School. You can find more information and book Kruse to speak at your school on her website: 1stManUp.com.

Tori will compete in the Miss USA competition later this spring when it airs live on FOX4.