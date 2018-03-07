× Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. to play in SEC Tournament, coach Cuonzo Martin says

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has confirmed that freshman Michael Porter Jr. will play in the SEC Tournament.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the Tigers’ season opener before he was injured. In November, he had back surgery and was expected to miss the rest of this season after the procedure, called a microdisetomy.

But in late February he was cleared by doctors to resume all basketball activities.

Martin told reporters Wednesday that Porter will finally hit the court again Thursday night when the Tigers play in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

"He said 'Coach, I want to help the team'…for me it was always Mike's decision to play or not play."@CuonzoMartin confirms Michael Porter Jr. will play in the #SECTourney — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 7, 2018

On Thursday, Mizzou will either play Georgia or Vanderbilt, depending on the result of the first-round game.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald’s All-American after signing with Missouri.